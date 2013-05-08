A Nanny for U Voted the Best Nanny Agency in Seattle, Won 2012 ParentMap Golden Teddy Award

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- A Nanny for U, a renowned nanny placement agency, has recently been voted as the best nanny agency in Seattle, eventually winning the prestigious ParentMap Golden Teddy award 2012 for their valuable services.



A Nanny for U is already a renowned agency for providing its customers with the most wonderful and caring nannies on short notice. The agency has brought sincerity and tenderness with their wide range of services, which includes childcare, doula, housekeeping, and other domestic services.



A Nanny for U further offers their clients with corporate and event care solutions, which are specially meant for professionals who may have to be out of home for an unplanned event, or for those who are putting large scale events and wish to see their childcare covered.



The widespread services eventually brought A Nanny for U among the best nanny placement agencies in Seattle. Furthermore, the agency received very favorable reviews from its customers, which ensured a chain of positive recommendations.



One of the agency’s innumerable satisfied customers writes, “A Nanny for U has consistently provided high quality service and follow through. It's reassuring to know that we can go to them with all of our concerns...never feeling like any question is too big or too small. We wouldn't think of using any other service. They provide the most caring nanny in Seattle!”



A Nanny for U, in the past year, was also announced winner in the same category, making them the Best Nanny or Babysitting Service two-years in a row. The agency ensures its customers to uphold its name to make their nanny job search easier and satisfactory.



About A Nanny for U

A Nanny for U is one of the leading domestic placement service providers in the United States. The placement service provider offer top-notch candidates who hold self-responsibility, information and knowledge about their duties and assignments. Providing peace and relaxation through the services are the core values of the company. For more info visit http://www.anannyforu.com.