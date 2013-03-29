A Naples Florida Accountant Kathleen Lettau Is Helping Business Owners Take Control of Their Business Accounting

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Many business owners get frustrated with trying to ensure their business accounting is done correctly and accurately. “Business owners need to stay focused on running their business operations,” said Kathleen Lettau, CEO and Founder of Perfect Accounting Service, Inc., “and their attention is usually on sales, delivery, and giving great customer service, which is where it should be. The last thing they need to be worried about is the accuracy and correctness of their accounting, especially if they have an in-house bookkeeper on the payroll they are entrusting with their accounting.”



With more than 25 years of accounting, payroll and tax preparation service experience, Kathleen Lettau has cleaned up years of messy accounting records for clients in a myriad of industries. Her reputation for high ethical standards and her knowledge of tax codes and payroll laws have helped many business owners take control of their accounting and gain confidence that it is being done correctly. “A major concern for every business is avoiding an IRS audit,” said Lettau, “and a squeaky clean, perfect set of accounting books is the first line of defense for the owner. Proper cash flow management is the second line of defense.”



For the first line of defense, Ms. Lettau said it is important to evaluate and train in-house bookkeepers in the use of QuickBooks® and correct data entry, and she offers a complimentary guide to business owners, so that they can decide for themselves if they need a different bookkeeper or accounting manager. She also has developed a test for business owners to use to hire a new in-house bookkeeper so there is no doubt the applicant knows their stuff. Lettau also performs accounting services for business owners herself on-site or off-site for her clients’ convenience.



For the second line of defense, Ms. Lettau manages the cash flow of her clients with an eye to allocating the cash flow to not only pay the bills, but to get cash in reserves for business expansion, taxes and reserves to achieve the client’s long term financial goals. “No business owner started their business with the intention of only making their suppliers wealthy.” said Lettau, “They have their own financial goals they are trying to reach and their cash flow is the main resource that will get them there. It must be properly controlled and allocated on a consistent basis for those goals to be met. I utilize a combination of tools and resources to ensure that happens.



“Cash flow management is not a subject that is taught in any traditional educational curriculum” said Kathleen Lettau, “but there are some simple and effective tools out there that really get the results.” Ms. Lettau works one-on-one with her clients to coach them to utilize these tools so that they learn what correct cash flow management is about and how certain actions can get them to their financial goals quickly. “One company I took on as acting CFO was $25,000 in the red when I took over,” she reported, “and within a year I had the company out of the red and had $75,000 in reserves in the business owner’s savings account.”



For more information on how to ensure your business accounting and cash flow management is optimum, please visit http://www.perfectaccountingservice.com.



