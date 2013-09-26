A New and Better Alternative to Kidney Dialysis

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Dr. Robert Galarowicz, N.D. is a nephrologist (kidney specialist), and as such he's treated countless patients for various forms of kidney disease. This includes patients on dialysis, as well as those awaiting kidney transplants to replace their failing or failed kidneys.



Scores of patients suffering through the rigors of dialysis are giving their dialysis machines the axe after visiting http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/, ordering a revolutionary program developed by a kidney specialist and implementing it.



The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program by Dr. Robert Galarowicz has also received critical acclaim from other kidney specialists. He is so sure of the improvements that patients will experience that he states, “I want to make this a simple decision for you, so… I will personally guarantee your satisfaction.”



Patients on dialysis, as well as those awaiting kidney transplants to replace their ailing, failing or failed kidneys have experienced dramatic turnarounds in their kidney health. They’ve been able to say goodbye to dialysis and hello to restored health and vigor.



Scores of patients who've tried the money back guaranteed program are reporting that their essential kidney levels have become normal after following the step-by-step program laid out by Dr. Galarowicz.



Additionally, patients are reporting that in a few short months on this program they have been able to put diabetic kidney disease and other kidney complications behind them.



For more information, please visit http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/



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