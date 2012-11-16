A New and Innovative Fundraising Idea for Schools and Youth Athletic Groups

New City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Good Clean Fundraising provides a highly effective and profitable fundraising program for Schools, Youth Groups, Athletic Organizations and Teams, Churches, nonprofits, etc... They sell a private label liquid laundry detergent that is very similar to Tide and manufactured by one of the largest detergent manufacturers in the US.



A Different Fundraiser



Our fundraisers are different than most because we have a focus on selling Value Priced Necessity items which parents, neighbors and family were ALREADY going to purchase anyway. Think about the typical fundraiser that you have been witness to in the past either as a participant or customer. Generally speaking... The organization trying to raise funds will send the kids around selling OVERPRICED candy, nuts, popcorn, candles, wrapping paper, etc.. The parents purchase these things that they really don't want or need in an effort to support the organization. The worst part is that the company supplying these items is most times making a larger profit than the group doing all the work.



A Better Fundraising Idea



We provide you a customized order form with your logo for you to print out and distribute to all fundraiser participants. The profit margin is one of the best aspects of our program as it allows for your group to keep a large percentage of the sale price. Most smaller groups find that raising $3,000 - $5,000 is very realistic by following our program and larger groups have raised in excess of $25,000 in as little as 3 weeks time.



We have had enormous success with different groups using our fundraising program and can be a tremendous resource and guide in helping ensure your fundraiser is a tremendous success. From tips to achieve maximum participation to a Social Media campaign that we will help facilitate.... you are in good hands working with Good Clean FundRaising.



Get Your Fundraising Program started today



Getting a fundraiser started for your school, youth sports organization or church is as simple as can be. Call today to discuss the how we can help your group meet its fundraising goal.



Website http://www.goodcleanfundraising.com/



Social Media facebook.com/goodcleanfundraising



Customer care:

We are always available to guide you through the fundraising process and answer any questions you might have.



E-Mail: Sales@GoodCleanFundraising.com

Phone: 800 680 3775