A New Anti-Aging Treatment: Ozone in the Blood

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The effects of aging show themselves in the face and body and through metabolic changes – plus the normal deterioration of our organs, nerves, veins, arteries, and soft and hard tissues due to use.



But we can stay looking and feeling young if we defend ourselves from oxidants!



Prof. Dr. Luis has shown with his patients that combining ozone with the blood can be a powerfulanti-aging mechanism.



The treatment requires Medical Ozone – which is a mixture of low concentrations of ozone with medicinal oxygen produced with an approved medical device.



Administration can be through mixing with a patient's blood, or vaginal or rectal insufflation.



This treatment requires Medical ozone, which is a mixture of low concentrations of ozone with medicinal oxygen produced with an approved medical device and allowing



200 ml volume is below the maximum amount of blood removable, to be mixed up with ozone, which is token from a central line



Blood will flow by gravity or vacuum, depending on the model of kit to the reservoir, in which it will mix with an identical volume of gas. Ozonized blood will be reintroduced to the bloodstream by the same route.



Medical Ozone offers a range of benefits. It can improve joint mobility, is great for detoxing, corrects microbial resistance, helps with neuro back pain, and decreases vascular degeneration.



Ozone has also shown its effectiveness against viruses, bacteria, fungi and sporesdue to its high oxidizing capacity



Just some of the incredible therapeutic effects of ozoneinclude:



Stimulation of blood circulation



Ozone improves metabolism in an integral way. It boosts the blood flow in affected tissues and transports oxygen, therefore the energy supply to the inflamed areas is improved. By activating the blood circulation, it also promotes detoxification of the liver and reduces the levels of cholesterol and uric acid.



Stimulation of the immune system



The immune system is stimulated positively by medical ozone. It produces a gradual release of cytokines such as interferon tumor necrosis factorand various types of interleukins that enhance the ability of our defensive system. This benefits autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis – to name just a few!



After years of scientific research and accurate clinical practice, oxygen-ozone therapy continues to prove to be full of possibility and new opportunity!



In conclusion: Ozone Therapy is an economic, natural, effective, and safe procedure without adverse effects.



About Professor Dr. Luis Gavin

Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin is a leading international Speaker, from Spain, based in Dubai, Consultant Physician& Dentist, Oral Dental and Maxillofacial Surgery



Contact:



https://drluisgavin.com

IG: @dr.luisgavin

Facebook: Dr. Luis Gavin

Email: drluisgavin@drluisgavin.com

WhatsApp: +971 567048581

LinkedIn: Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/prof-dr-luis-gavin-1938a425/?originalSubdomain=ae

You tube https://bit.ly/3jc9V3W