A New App for Automating the Running of Your Gym Has Been Launched

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- A new app is about to be released that hopes to revolutionize the way the fitness industry works.



Gymigo is a new software that fully automates the running of any kind of gym or health club, with it every aspect the business can be controlled and monitored remotely from any internet enabled device.



Gymigo was founded by Sandeep Narayan, a 27 year old, Tech Entrepreneur from Bangalore – the Silicon valley of India.



While obviously helping existing businesses save money and increase efficiency. Gymigo also aims to help personal trainers become entrepreneurs and found their own gyms and clubs.



As Sandeep explains:



“We really wanted to make the business side easy and simple so owners can focus on customers and what they enjoy, we found that the number one complaint from professionals in the health and fitness industry was that too much of their time was taken up with boring day-to-day admin, all at the expense of them being able to focus on what they are really passionate about which is helping people one-on-one.”



The response so far has been great with a number of major names in the health industry expressing interest in the App. As Mike Palmer a personal trainer from Long Beach California says:



“Having tested out the software I’d say it looks very exciting and will be a god send to people like myself who struggle with the management side of running a business, I’m much more of a people person but can’t really afford to take on dedicated staff so having a software that can take care of the admin will really great”



Gymigo will be lunched on January 2013, Worldwide, check out gymigo.com for more information.



About Gymigo

Gymigo is a Health Club Management software that automates and assists the every administrative functions of a health club. Gymigo pumps up revenues, customer satisfaction, and ease of administration.



Sandeep Narayan

Gymigo

sales@gymigo.com

Bangalore India

Opening a Gym