A New Book Entitled "Italian Language for Travelers, Tourists and Vagabonds" Has Been Released

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The newest book entitled “Italian Language for Travelers, Tourists and Vagabonds” has been released and available exclusively on Amazon. It contains useful and helpful ideas about aspiring travelers who want to experience the life in Italy. This will be a special opportunity for some individuals to become highly knowledgeable about this country. They can use the information indicated in it all the time since it deals with traveling and tourism.



This book will give future travelers to Italy an easy, nice and compact guide when it comes to all the language they need to learn without the urge to study useless grammar as well as other language rules. This paves the way for incredible and interesting ideas that are focused on living or staying in the country. All they need is this book to make learning and searching for them easier.



The “Italian Language for Travelers, Tourists and Vagabonds” has been the 5th book that will be published on Amazon. It has been written by Larry Aiello of Tampa, Florida. This book will enlighten the future travelers’ mind towards the possibilities during their stay in Italy. It also serves as their preparation to make their journey more exciting, flexible and confident. There are many fun and interesting facts about this country which travelers should learn just before they reach different places in it. They can only achieve it through availing and reading this book as soon as possible.



The book has been written by Mr. Aiello to help the travelers feel more excited to visit Italy and make memorable moments during their stay. He is also encouraging everybody to take a look at this new book so they’ll arm themselves with a little Italian prior to their journey.



The website of the author is www.Addicted2Italy.com. Here, people can get useful information that is centered on Italy and getting there. This is also the site where they can immediately find this book. By simply visiting the website of Larry Aiello, they will instantly get helpful information that no other sources can provide.



About Larry Aiello

Larry Aiello is an author and world traveler who offers readers expert advice about learning Italian and traveling in Italy. Mr. Aiello often teaches Italian in the Tampa Bay area. Here is a quote from one of his students. “Enjoyed your class Larry in a relaxed, fun environment. The time flew by! Wish there were more classes.”



Italian Language for Travelers, Tourists and Vagabonds is available exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently available for immediate download to the Kindle. For more information about the book visit the following page on the author’s website:

http://www.addicted2italy.com/goto.php?link=italian-language-book-travelers-tourists



Contact: Larry Aiello

Company: Addicted2Italy.com

E-mail: info@Addicted2Italy.com

Website: http://www.addicted2italy.com