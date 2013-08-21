A New Brand in Online Dating for Disabled People

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- DisableMeet.com is a brand new, online dating website designed to assist adults with disabilities in meeting new people. Whether you’re looking to make a new friend or begin a serious relationship, DisableMeet.com is a place where members can share their information about their health conditions and their life struggles.



DisableMeet.com was created by our Developers to help unite this community. Jimmy Tallent is the Manager of DisableMeet.com. “There are many people on this planet who are living with a disability,” said Management/Developers. “No one should be defined by their disability, so we’re created this site to facilitate these individuals developing meaningful relationships.”



Site members can share their various health conditions with other members by listing it in their profile. They can also share other personal information, including religion, employment, income, education, personality type, family life, musical taste, favorite movies and favorite foods. Members are also able to upload a profile picture, describe their body type and indicate what type of person they are looking to meet. In order to encourage safety, members are able to run background checks on other members before agreeing to meet on their own terms.



DisabledMeet.com also includes a forum where members can post about their health and wellness issues, and respond to other members health issues in this space also. There are various chat rooms where members can engage in live chats with other members if they’d like to discuss their condition in real time.



Members are invited to sign up today and get a free 90-day trial for unlimited use. After the 90-day period, members can maintain the full version by simply paying $4.99/month.