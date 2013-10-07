A New Christmas Children's Book Helps Answer the Question, "Do You Believe in Santa?"

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- First-time author Rebeccah Sweet launches her book entitled, “Magical Snowglobe Christmas” as a tremendous labor of love. Intended for children age six and older the book was inspired by Sweet’s grandson Kevin. Who, much to her dismay had grown out of his belief in Santa. This natural occurrence planted the seed that became the book destined to help countless children, parents, grandparents and loyal guardians experiencing this transition. Sweet said, “I wanted Kevin to always believe. To do that, I had to find a way to tell a story with a multitude of lessons about hope, forgiveness, courage and believing. Together with my husband’s help we accomplished our goal.



Surrounded by a large group of supportive friends Sweet finished the project with funds raised on a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign. Dr. Robert Houle, PhD, psychologist says, “I think that parents, grandparents and caregivers can identify with the message in the book and the story rings true for many children. The author has weaved many valuable lessons about friendship and believing and is truly a very sweet story.”



Dedicated to the resounding love and care she herself received from her foster parents, now deceased, the author intends to give several of the printed books to foster care children. “A part of this dream was to honor my foster parents by completing the project. The other was for me to see myself, as a former foster child, succeed in anything because I always believed I could. That hope is what I bring to my readers.” A portion of the revenue generated through the sale of the book would be donated to local foster care services. For more information visit http://www.magicalsnowglobechristmas.com



Contact

Rebeccah Sweet, Media Relations

santa@magicalsnowglobechristmas.com

beccahsweet@gmail.com

(714) 745-9397