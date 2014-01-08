A New Cloud Data Security Service Combines Encryption with 7x24 Monitoring to Provide Comprehensive Sscurity

Baldwin, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Packet General, a pioneer in data security today announced the availability of Server­GENERAL™, a cloud data encryption service that enables customers to transparently encrypt their sensitive data and have a team of security experts monitor against any malicious activity on a 24x7x365 basis. The customer deploys a small agent on their critical cloud server which in turn encrypts the sensitive information and prepares the server to be monitored. The customers remain in full control of their own encryption keys and monitoring does not require access to the server. The keys can be stored on­premises in a secure appliance or within a secure cloud locker server. This new approach to data security goes above and beyond the traditional data encryption offerings. The service is ideal for small­to­medium sized businesses who make use of cloud servers to deliver their services but do not have around­the­clock security personnel to deal with emerging threats in a timely manner.



Several public cloud vendors have recently started to offer encryption for data “at rest” stored within their cloud. However, there are two major problems with such offerings: (1) the cloud provider also wants to act as custodians of the encryption key and (2) they do not provide real time monitoring. “Sometimes data encryption alone is not enough, especially against insider attacks,” said Raj Sharma, CEO of Packet General. “We believe that our customers will be able to sleep better knowing that we are standing the post for them.”



Customers can continue to use their existing public/private cloud infrastructure. “Our data encryption service is cloud vendor neutral. It does not matter where the sensitive server is located. We simply encrypt sensitive data sets and hand over the keys to our customers,” added Mr. Sharma.



“We are leveraging the encryption functionality already available within the Linux kernel. We are, however, making it easier to use encryption while eliminating management hassles for our customers,” said Dr. Erez Zadok, CTO, Packet General. Dr. Zadok wrote several stackable file systems including the basis for the one used to provide file encryption functionality within the Linux kernel today.



The key benefits of using Server­GENERAL service are:



- Transparent cloud data encryption.

- Complete and full control over the encryption keys.

- 24x7x365 real­time monitoring.

- Regulatory compliance with PCI, HIPAA, and EU Privacy Laws.



The service is available now starting at $20/server per month for encryption and $10/server per month for monitoring (paid annually).



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About Server General

Server General is a business unit of Packet General Networks, Inc. ­ a data security company focusing on regulatory compliance. Packet General is based in New York, USA. For more information about Server General, please visit www.servergeneral.com or call +01 650 485 1415.