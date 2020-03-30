A New Cryptocurrency to Take the Market by Storm

Gauteng, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- QBean Coin, a new cryptocurrency that will be launched in April 2020 is being touted as the one to watch out for by experts because of the many benefits it brings for users.



For the past five years or so there have been a few cryptocurrencies that have made tall promises but failed to live up to them. But now experts believe that QBean Coin is all set to break the jinx and take the market by storm.



One big reason that goes in the favor of this cryptocurrency is its versatility. QBean Coin will hold its influence on several major industry sectors including travel, entertainment, gaming, gambling, education, medical and more.



But that's not all; QBean Coin leverages latest technologies to create a lasting impact for users. AI (Artificial Intelligence) 5g eyewear glasses that stream live footage and save directly to the cloud are a unique aspect of this crypto currency.



Those who are playing a game or experiencing a true adventure can give access to their followers to live those moments with them in real time, without the need for their phones. Embedded Nano-sims are used for streaming in times of 5G and the payments are made with QBean Coin.



Some of the other advantages of the crypto currency include payment and roll-out of school tracker bags, laptop, and tablet trackers. All users with Smartphones can mine the coins and make extra income, which can be transferred to their debit cards with ease.



Founder and Director of Qbean technology, Nathaniel Van Zeeberg says, "The technology is perfect for developing countries with years of research and development." The strong positive feedback by the crypto community further confirms the claim that QBean Coin is here to stay.



About QBean Coin

This soon to be launched cryptocurrency has come about after years of research and development to offer myriad advantages to users.



