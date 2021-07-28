A New Era of Risk Management Recruitment in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- There are many reasons why we're currently on the edge of a new era of risk management recruitment USA thanks to initiatives in areas like diversity and equality. Just as important are the changes that are coming from the need to start considering climate-related risk when it comes to risk management. This is an area that is advancing at a pretty swift pace and one that presents plenty of challenges in terms of how the financial sector can begin to adapt to the need to account for these risks in investment, lending and other areas of financial decision making. In this new era of risk management recruitment in the USA, it is going to be key for businesses to be able to build teams with the insight and understanding that these risks entail so that they can be fully covered off. Inevitably, this also means getting the regulator on board in terms of looking at how these risks affect markets and the economy as a whole.



Selby Jennings is the ideal partner to guide individuals and organizations through a new era of risk management recruitment USA. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown a specialist banking and financial services recruitment practice alongside the nationwide market in this field. Today, the team is able to provide support across a range of different areas, from risk management to legal and compliance as well as private wealth management, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. The firm has an extensive network across the USA, in vital locations such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. It also enjoys a broad global reach thanks to being part of the Phaidon International group, which makes it a recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



As well as being able to offer a unique balance of local and international resources and support, the team at Selby Jennings delivers expert advice that comes from a deep understanding of key areas of banking and financial services. Consultants at the firm are highly trained to ensure that they acquire this knowledge and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to be able to provide cutting edge support. The innovative and agile nature of the team has been on full display over the past year, as Selby Jennings adapted to continue to provide extensive recruitment support despite pandemic conditions. This included partnering with a broad spectrum of different organizations, from innovative start-ups to global names in finance. The firm remains committed to supporting a new era of risk management recruitment USA for both candidates and companies. Currently, there are many different roles available with Selby Jennings USA, including: Senior Associate Investor Relations, Actuarial Consulting [Director] and ECM Senior Analyst.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about A New Era of Risk Management Recruitment USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.