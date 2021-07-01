A New Era of Risk Management Recruitment USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Like many areas of banking and financial services, risk management has often struggled with diversity. Now, the Risk Management Association (RMA) has launched a new community initiative that is specifically designed to help women move through the ranks in areas where unconscious bias and a lack of diverse opportunities may previously have held them back. The "Women in Risk" initiative will involve peer sharing, events and resources that will be made available to women who work in risk. RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said that women hold only 11% of positions at publicly trading US financial institutions and while this is a marginal increase from the situation several years ago it's still far short of what could be achieved. It is hoped that the Women in Risk initiative will help to make risk management recruitment USA more diverse so that many more institutions can enjoy the benefits that come from a more positive gender balance.



Selby Jennings has worked alongside professionals in the banking and financial services sector since the firm was first established in 2004. Specialists in risk management recruitment USA, as well as many other key fields in finance, including financial technology, legal and compliance and investment management, the team at Selby Jennings has been keen to help firms enjoy greater diversity and growth. With a nationwide network that spans major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Selby Jennings is able to help organizations across the country handle risk management recruitment USA and hire talented people for all fields of banking and financial services who are able to support the industry as it changes and grows. In addition to a strong nationwide presence, Selby Jennings is also a well-known recruitment specialist internationally and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises via its role as part of the Phaidon International group.



Every firm in banking and financial services requires a different approach to hiring and that is something that Selby Jennings is able to deliver via permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are bespoke and individual. The team is one of Selby Jennings' major strengths with consultants continually trained to ensure standards of excellence remain high and encouraged to use their own insight and innovative ideas to help evolve risk management recruitment USA - and other areas of hiring - for the benefit of clients and candidates. The firm is focused on streamlining the way recruitment is handled to provide peace of mind for all those involved that the process is in safe hands. Many roles are available via Selby Jennings USA, including Distressed Debt Senior Investment Professional, Vice President [Private Credit], Investment Associate, Private Debt Analyst [Investment Team], Quantitative Researcher, Model Validation [Machine Learning], Distressed/Special Situations Associate and VP Endowment and Foundation Sales [Credit].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Risk Management Recruitment USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.