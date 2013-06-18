A New Free Classifieds Site Launched in Malaysia

Sabah, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- SabahNiaga, or SabahNiaga.my, Sabah’s Largest Marketplace has now launched online. It is a free classifieds site that lets you post free ads whether your goal is to buy and sell or just buy products for personal use. It’s easy to search for products or post ads at SabahNiaga. You can do a detailed search and post ads as easy as clicking ‘Post Free Ad’ and filling out the form.



You can buy (search) or sell (post) items in various categories including Properties, Vehicles, Electronics, Home & Personal Items, products related to Leisure/Sports/Hobbies, or Business, Travel, Job & Service, and many more. The numbers of people ‘liking’ SabahNiaga are growing.



To search for products or services for sale, just browse the categories or perform a detailed search by entering your keyword, then choosing the appropriate category, location, ad type, (whether for rent, for sale, wanted, etc.), the price range, and date posted. Optionally, you can tick or un-tick the ‘with photos only’ section. To post a free classifieds ad, just click the Post Free Ad button at the SabahNiaga homepage and then fill out the form. Make sure you enter your city, email, the ad type, title of your ad, description, price, and ads plan (whether it’s a free ad or paid one). Paid or premium ads last longer on the site and/or featured at the homepage.



To know more about how you can buy or sell at SabahNiaga.my, just visit the Frequently Asked Questions section or contact the administrator at 60165888858. You can also use the contact form on the Contact Us page. Here, you can also find the links to SabahNiaga’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube profiles.



SabahNiaga.my is Sabah’s largest marketplace – online. It’s a free classifieds site offering the best and most reliable buy/ sell platform for Malaysian buyers or sellers frequenting the internet.



