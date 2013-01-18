A New Indiana Truck Driving Jobs Website Is Created by Crete Carrier

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Crete Carrier launches a new Indiana Truck Driving Jobs website for truck drivers. This website was launched on November 9th. This website is designed to help truck drivers who are seeking trucking jobs that are in the located throughout Indiana. This website contains different types of trucking job, travels time and pay.



Truck Drivers are able to communicate more effectively with Crete Carrier, as well as comparing different benefits and pay scales with this website. Examples of these include dental insurance, vision insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and types of truck driving jobs, such as owner operator or company. Crete Carrier has the manpower and technology to meet the needs of its employees and clients.



Truck Drivers will benefit from the Indiana Truck Driving Jobs website in a number of ways. With the variety of jobs listed on the website, truck drivers can choose the type of trucking jobs that will work best for them.



"We want to make it possible for all truckers, in Indiana and the United States, to feel part of the Crete Carrier company, even as we become an even larger and more diverse company," Andy Brabec said.



Crete Carrier Jobs is the company’s newest jobs website, coordinating Indiana Truck Driving Jobs, as well as other websites. It is not just designed to provide employment opportunities, but also to help improve the trucker’s quality of life on the road as well. This website can help in connecting truckers with each other and in handling other related concerns as well.



About Crete Carrier

Founded in 1966, Crete Carrier, along with its’ subsidiary companies, is one of the largest privately owned trucking companies in the United States. They offer a full range of transportation services to customers. For more information about Crete Carrier, please visit Indiana Truck Driving Jobs , email Andy Brabec at abrabec@cretecarrier.com



