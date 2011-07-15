A New Kind Of Bedtime Story - "Look At The Animals" For iPhones Or iPads!

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2011 -- “Light Sleepers”, an imaginative new mobile application developer, has announced the recent release of “Look at All the Animals” for the iPhone and iPad.



With vividly colorful animation and automatic narration options in hand, this children’s eBook engages young users with a simple-to-follow story that is at once engrossing and relatable. This leisurely app was developed for kids to be able to use whenever they find some free time, whether it’s during lunch or before bed.



The app stars a cutely designed young boy as he revels in the beauty and excitement of the world outside his window. Recognizing its young audience, “Look at All the Animals” utilizes basic easily comprehendible words and audio narration that kids can use if they have trouble reading through certain sections or if they simply want to sit back and enjoy the app’s story more passively.



“Look at All the Animals” is a brightly colorful animated storybook app that throws users into the exciting world of everyday encounters. This kid-friendly eBook is a guaranteed blast for young ones and features beautiful artwork and vivid animations.



This storybook is very well rounded and user-friendly as a whole. It features an intuitive interface, animation designed by professional artists specifically for the app, as well as a uniquely engaging plotline. The storybook is easy to navigate, and if they’d like to enable audio narration they simply click on the sentence they want to hear read to them and enjoy. With a healthy mix of innocence and comedy, “Look at All the Animals” is a robustly entertaining children’s romp that’s as dynamic as the digital platform it’s presented through.



Company Information:

Light Sleepers is a small independent crew of multimedia artists, passionate about creating high-quality entertainment for children that is beautiful, innocent and sweet.



Taking great pride in their creative efforts to combine beautiful graphics and animation with exciting stories that are fun and engaging, so that children may enjoy coming back to them time and again, and remember them fondly as they grow older.



For more information visit http://www.light-sleepers.com/ or take a look at the app in the app store directly by going to http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/look-at-all-the-animals/id441648080?mt=8&ls=1