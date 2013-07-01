A New Kind of Social Network Has Been Created

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- In a world satiated with social networks, when nobody would have thought that coming up with something new would be possible, somehow, somebody managed to come with a brilliant idea.



"The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you". So yes, you guessed it right, it's a social network for rich people.



WorldOfTheRich.net is a bridge for all wealthy individuals who sometimes may feel like it is more difficult to connect with others, due to the level of success and prosperity they possess. This new social network brings together people who understand each other, and keeps them in the loop for possible meet-up and for exciting excursions and experiences.



It's a gateway for the rich to meet and participate in organized events sponsored by professional promoters, so if you're wondering where to find a party or where to find rich people, this party network is the right place to be.



Imagine you have all the money to spend, but cannot seem to find a perfect place or say, a perfect companion. Then, what do you do? Where do you go?



WORLD OF THE RICH is the ultimate place to be. In fact, they just invented the concept of social networking for the rich and famous.



Here you can party with the right crowd and without a single worry in your mind. You can party to your heart’s content and till the cows come home.



Mind you, these parties are not for everybody. They are strictly for the fortunate who are financially stable, but somehow suffocated by solitude in their glitzy world. You will find that there is an annual membership fee in order to get your name on the list of all those private parties.



Sounds like you can relate to this? Then, waste no more time and join WORLD OF THE RICH. It is "THE" most happening place to be, to mingle with like-minded souls, and drink life till the last drop. If you want to know where to find events that make the next day headlines you're in for a treat.



You'll get all the spice that life has in store for you whenever you want and wherever you want. Engage with the stars in our very own private galaxy. Meet other rich people, share your ideas, build your dreams, maybe plan your future, whatever you do, they guarantee you fun like never before.



WORLD OF THE RICH parties are organized in a way that it not only pampers you with ultra-luxurious delights, but at the same time emphasizes on the glamour quotient. It is only for real people who enjoy having real fun in the truest sense of the word.



Who knows maybe you are the next Paris of the town? Hilton, I say.



About WorldOfTheRich.net

WorldOfTheRich.net is a bridge for all wealthy individuals who sometimes may feel like it is more difficult to connect with others, due to the level of success and prosperity they possess. This new social network brings together people who understand each other, and keeps them in the loop for possible meet-up and for exciting excursions and experiences.



Media Contact:

World Of The Rich S.R.L

worldoftherich@yahoo.com

Bucharest, Romania

https://worldoftherich.net/