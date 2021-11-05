Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- A New Line of Post & Rope Stanchions Introduced by Crowd Control Warehouse



CCW Adds Montour Line Post and Rope Stanchions



Now, in addition to Crowd Control Warehouse's standard line of crowd control stanchions, purchasers can choose from our brand new line of Montour Line post and rope stanchions from Trafford Industrial. Offering even more choices for VIP indoor events and venues, CCW is proud to provide even more coverage for your safety and crowd management needs.



The new Montour Line provides a solid collection of attractive post finishes for stanchion posts such as this flat top stanchion post, available in black, satin silver, satin brass, polished silver, and polished brass. These same post finishes are available in crown top and ball top styles as well, and can be paired with Trafford Industrial velvet ropes, also new to the Crowd Control Warehouse collection.



These classic post and rope stanchions will help Crowd Control Warehouse continue to meet needs in the following customer use cases:



- Retail Spaces

Checkout Line Solutions

Whether you're coordinating a grand opening, looking toward the holiday shopping surge, or hosting special events, stores are in need of crowd management. Our Montour Line products can help you streamline your customers' checkout experiences to increase sales and decrease time spent in line.



- Air Travel

Travel Lines Simplified

Montour Line is part of Trafford Industrial - a company which has proudly been trusted by the air travel industry. Montour Line and Trafford Industrial products like the new post and rope stanchions can help keep foot traffic safe and smooth. Whether you need to control foot traffic in the parking lot, security line, at food vendors, flight check-in or at the boarding gate, Trafford Industrial's Montour Line products can help you maximize your traveler's airport experience.



- Food, Beverage, Lodging & Entertainment

Sophisticated Crowd Management

For managing crowds inside and outside, classic post and rope stanchions like these can offer your business both organization and elegance. Whether people are waiting in line to check in to their hotel room, order food, or attend special events, these products help guide your customers through venues of any kind.



Montour Line boasts a robust selection of additional products, many of which you can now purchase directly from Crowd Control Warehouse. This list shows some of Montour Line's other popular products:



- RETRACTABLE BELT STANCHIONS

MLine Portable Retractable Belt Stanchion

MXLine Portable Retractable Belt Stanchion

MLine 630D Dual Belt Portable Retractable Stanchion

MSLine Portable Retractable Belt Safety Stanchion



- WALL MOUNT RETRACTABLE BARRIERS

WMLine Wall Mount Barrier

WMXLine Wall Mount Barrier

WardenLine Safety Wall Mount Barrier



- CLASSIC ROPE STANCHIONS

CLine Crown Top Stanchion



- ACCESSORIES

Stanchion Storage Carts

Replacement Cassettes

Wall Receiver for Retractable Stanchions

Wall Loop for Classic Stanchions

Sign Frame for Retractable Stanchions

VeloRope Stanchion Ropes



About Crowd Control Warehouse

Crowd Control Warehouse is one of the top crowd control and safety barrier suppliers in North America with thousands of products to ensure safe crowd and traffic management in nearly every industry. With customers in event planning, construction, retail, and distribution industries, Crowd Control Warehouse has been keeping both customers and employees safe with our equipment for more than 15 years.



KyleBrown, kyle@crowdcontrolwarehouse.com