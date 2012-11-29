A New Look for Pressure Washing America, LLC

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Pressure Washing America finished updating another of its websites in order to be more user friendly and add social sharing capabilities. Home owners in Houston have to deal with the weather associated with South Texas which presents many challenges. Most notably, the summer humidity and heavy rains end in the development of nasty mold and mildew on siding, bricks, concrete and even windows of home and businesses.



“Mold and mildew stains are the most common problems in Houston. For this reason I specialize in mold and mildew removal,” said Daniel Simmons, owner of Pressure Washing America, LLC.



Simmons graduated of the University of Houston and has been in business since 2005. "I truly enjoy what I do.... it gives me a real sense of satisfaction, especially driving around Houston and seeing the homes I have had the privilege of cleaning,” Simmons continued.



Pressure Washing America also offers commercial pressure washing services in the Houston, TX area including buildings, apartment complexes, parking lots, warehouses and other commercial cleaning projects.



“Done correctly, most homes only need cleaning once every couple years. Some homes may need it more often, but once every few years is the general rule of thumb,” Simmons continued.



“I have gotten several calls over the years from homeowners who have tried to pressure wash the house or even the driveway. A window was broken and the interior of the home was soaked, or even worse someone fell off of a ladder and was hurt! It cost the homeowner considerably more in damages than hiring a professional pressure washing service,” Simmons said.



