A New Online Community Called JV ATTRACTION Has Been Launched to Connect and Promote Authors, Speakers, Affiliates and Coaches

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- October 2013, A new website has just been launched to connect and promote published authors, speakers, internet business coaches and affiliates. According to a number of sources, this new website is called JV ATTRACTION. Basically, JV ATTRACTION is an online community with an active social media group that gives insightful tips and pointers on how to promote products, attract ideal joint venture partnerships, and create a profitable coaching product from scratch. This latest development is by far good news for struggling affiliates and authors, as they can now get relevant and information from experienced and established authors, affiliates and coaches. On top of that, with JV ATTRACTION, they get a chance to connect with the most established professionals in their industry with much more ease. If you want to join and participate in the conversions in this new online community, visit the official website at http://www.JVattraction.com.



Since its advent, a lot of established coaches, speakers, authors, mentors and affiliates have joined JV ATTRACTION. As a matter of fact, even New York Times best sellers have joined this new online community. Word has it that these people join JV ATTRACTION to grow their list and find new partners for their latest products, campaigns, launches, and sold out events.



Aside from established authors and mentors, newcomers in their respective industry can benefit from using this new online community as well. With JV ATTRACTION, you get an opportunity to build strong relationships and good connections by helping the bestselling authors, product developers, online entrepreneurs, superstar marketers, and personal development gurus promote their next hit. In other words, JV ATTRACTION gives you a venue to be a service to your industry leaders and peers. In exchange for your help, your industry leaders and peers will provide tips and pointers that will greatly benefit your job or business.



This new online community is expected to bring joys to many affiliates, marketers, authors and coaches. Johan Peterson, an author from California, said “I’ve been an author for years, and I have never found a free online community where I can network and promote my events.” This new development is truly good news for all of us. If you are a speaker, coach, mentor or author that you want to promote for free, I suggest that you take advantage of JV ATTRACTION.



Ruth Anne Wood, a published author, presenter on panels and stage with top internet marketers and a show host that interviews community leaders in the coaching and business arena since 2009. Is the creator of JV ATTRACTION. Ruth and guest bloggers/ show guests share their best client resources in JV ATTRACTIONS weekly newsletters and social media community. These in depth interviews which are generously made available to her free members at JV ATTRACTION include recognized experts that charge an upwards of $25K for a 90 minute talks and consultation. In JV ATTRACTION’s official website, Ruth Anne Wood posted a comment saying “I loved to Joint Venture with Authors, Speakers, Mentors and Coaches but was fed up with the “Pay to Play” “Insider Secret” model. So I created a JV community that is free to network, attract generous members and dream come true JV ATTRACTION sponsors!”



The best thing about JV ATTRACTION is that you can take advantage of its services without having to spend a dime unless members want to get more VIP access to members or purchase affiliate products recommended to help authors and coaches be more profitable. According to the representatives of the company, In addition to that, this free online community gives free product reviews to all new JV ATTRACTION in the first 90 days. That said, the JV ATTRACTION community is truly a great opportunity that authors, affiliates, marketers and coaches cannot miss.



CONTACT:

JV ATTRACTION

Founder Ruth Anne Wood

ruth@JVattraction.com,

215-872-5035



Available for interviews PHILADELPHIA PENNSYLVANIA and Nationwide