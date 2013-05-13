A New Online Family Entertainment Business Named Pazzaria Productions Launches

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- For those who wish for something more exciting and magical in online family entertainment, worry no more as there is a new and state-of-the-art online family entertainment business that available for everyone.
It is the Pazzaria Productions Family Entertainment Company.
Pazzaria Productions is the new family entertainment company that is the expert in latest type of multi-media, which may take the form of books, applications, film and so much more. The main objective of developing this family entertainment company is to provide guests the chance to purchase, eat, see, wear, and touch everything that has to do with their individual adventures within their world.
For this year’s launching, Pazzaria Productions offers a fictional narrative which is being detailed on their website. It might be a video game, a movie, a book or a theme park. What it is, they aren’t saying until June. So, please watch for this very important event!
On a regular basis, Pazzaria Productions will be posting exciting video clips, and informative as well as colorful masterpieces on their Facebook page. By means of undertaking this thrilling exploration and a new discovery of this heart-warming and impending product, this advance online family entertainment company is being built for a bright future.
The Pazzaria Productions Company visualizes giving experiential, and industry leading interactions to tell their stories, animated videos as well as entertainment based amusement places. Family entertainment will always remain as a central core to the company.
It doesn’t matter whether it is on a TV, computer, in a book, the Pazzaria Productions will move humanity forward with the introduction of their exciting, and new media.
About Daniel L Rappaport, CEO of Pazzaria Productions
Mr. Rappaport has more than 25 years of experience in the digital media industry. He has been employed with such well known clients as Virgin and Google.
Mrs. Patricia Gresham is a self-employed commercial artist of more than 30 years.
Mr. Edison Ralph Lara, Jr. has more than two decades of experience in the retail business, with customers such as Macy’s and Anheuser Busch.
For more information about the launching of this new online family entertainment company, feel free to visit their website at: www.pazzaria.com or email at magic@pazzaria.com.
