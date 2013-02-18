A New Online Software Is Helping Business Owners Take Charge of Their Business Cash Flow

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- For any business to stay afloat then there must be a proper control of their cash flow. A proper cash flow analysis will provide a detailed report on how cash goes in and out of a business over a specified period of time so business owners can easily forecast their account balance at any time. It allows for better planning and allows business owners to have cash at hand when there is a need for it. However, preparing a reliable cash flow forecast for small and medium scale businesses is not as easy as it seems. Using a simple spreadsheet program might be time consuming and tedious and could lead to costly mistakes for business owners while many cash flow planning software are difficult to learn and might provide results that do not tally with input. To reverse this situation and help business owners easily manage and prepare their cash flow forecast, Sandra Simmons, President and Founder of Money Management Solutions, Inc. offers her new online cash flow management software - Cash Flow Mojo®.



Cash Flow Mojo® is an online business cash flow management and planning software program that includes the functions of budgeting, forecasting, sales and income planning, bill payment planning, and a cash flow controller window that helps plan the use of cash flow on a weekly basis so that the business can achieve its financial goals. It requires only 20-30 minutes a week for the cash flow management planning process and it integrates with QuickBooks® Pro. Business owners can easily make plans for their business with Cash Flow Mojo as it can easily forecast their cash flow in minutes.



Cash Flow Mojo will measure business data relating to cash flow, analysis and budget accurately helping business managers make decisions that will boost their business growth. The software comes with training videos so there is no steep learning curve in using the online software. Subscribers to Cash Flow Mojo will also receive a monthly group coaching session from Sandra Simmons and benefit from her wealth of experience in teaching business owners cash flow management since 1994.



For more information on how to prepare a reliable cash flow analysis with Cash Flow Mojo, please visit http://www.cashflowmojosoftware.com.



About Cash Flow Mojo

Cash Flow Mojo is the online version of the "Money Management Solutions", a standalone cash flow software. It was created to solve the problem of business owners that travel or have many offices so they can do their cash flow management anywhere there is an internet connection whether on a PC, Mac, tablet, or iPad. The software is easy to use and is currently in use by business owners in the US, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands.