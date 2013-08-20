A New Published Children's Book Helps Overcome the Fear of Dark

Nes Ziyona, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Yuval Harpaz, a writer and an illustrator published a new children's book on Amazon called "The Murky Shadow and the Special Gift". Based on a true life experience, the book can help children to stop being afraid of the dark. It is a story about a boy finding his way to overcome his fear of dark with the right assistance of his parents. The book is available for download at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EE0YNQ4.



The 21 pages length kindle book is a great read for kids at the age of 6-8 and parents alike. It is also excellent and intriguing for everyone how wants to enjoy a good bedtime story. It has 14 bright, colorful and intense illustrations.



The book is the first of the "How to Parent" Library Collection, for a better family life. UV's Library is a series of books that seeks to establish a love for books and reading in children.



“This is more than just a good story. It also teaches some good life lessons about overcoming our fears and learning how to face them.” writes Jt Hanry, one of the reviewers. Grady Harp, a Top 50 reviewer on Amazon wrote: "Stories such as this are sanctuaries for children... Yuval Harpaz has provided a fine course of treatment for being afraid of the dark!". And Robin Lee, one of the top 500 reviewers wrote: "I actually thought this was illustrated so well it was like watching an animated story and had both of us laughing."



A trailer for the children's book can be found at: http://youtu.be/xZSHhpwaoCw



Yuval Harpaz is a writer and an illustrator who lives in Nes Ziyona, Israel. He is married and a father of three. His newly blog "UV's Library" at http://www.uvslibrary.com/ is dedicated to establish the love for books and reading in children.



For more information, for general public:

Yuval Harpaz

(972) 50-3551767

Rotchild St. Nes Ziyona, Israel

email: uvharpaz@gmail.com