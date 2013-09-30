A New Scientific Breakthrough in Water Filter Housings Revealed by the Chinese Appliance Company

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Everyone wants to have a safe water supply to remain fit and healthy. According to a latest WHO Report, availability of safe and pure potable water is fast becoming scarce in many countries. This is the reason why the water borne diseases are crippling human lives in the modern times. However, the Chinese Electric Appliance Company, Ningbo Qinqin announces that they have now discovered improved and highly potent water filter housing system that will keep the residents safe and healthy by providing them with pure and hygienic drinking water.



The company now maintains that the mankind has to think beyond the traditional water filter that they use to purify water. In a company presentation, the experts demonstrated that filters can only remove the impurities mixed in the water, and that too to a certain extent. However, filters fail to act on bacteria and other miniscule organisms that are often found in water. “These bacteria are the disease carriers. One must think to get rid of these little monsters and purify water for safe drinking,” a doctor working with a leading Chinese hospital states.



Reverse osmosis experts at Ningbo Qinqin maintain that cleaning water from stubborn purities and microorganisms is very challenging. One of them states, “However, we have overcome this challenge. A combination of techniques and technologies is used to make sure that water is 100% pure and safe for drinking. In our Uf water system, the purification process takes place in several steps and there is a specific treatment for each type of impurities and bacteria, dissolved in water.”



The company supplies water dispenser to a number of worldwide customers every month. “Our objective is to make the mankind capable to fight the water borne diseases by drinking safe and pure water on a daily basis,” the company spokesperson states about their affordable prices and the global delivery. One can learn more about their water purifying systems and their prices by visiting their website http://www.china-qinqin.com/



About Ningbo Qinqin Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Qinqin Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of household electrical appliances. The company’s product lines include water dispensers, water purifiers, water filters, reverse osmosis system, in-line stainless UV water purifier etc. The company is located in the center of Cixi city, close to HangzhouBayCross-seaBridge and ships its products to global customers.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Christopher

Telephone: 0086-013566078021

Email: yuqinsales@vip.sina.com

Website: http://www.china-qinqin.com/