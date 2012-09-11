A New Semester of Kabbalah Studies Begins This Week

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Kabbalah Laam, an organization established by Rabbi Michael Laitman, is committed to spread the knowledge of Kabbalah and pass on the ancient wisdom in the form of Kabbalah lessons to people across the globe. For all the people who want to know the purpose of their life and what is in store for them, kabbalah lessons can give all the answers. We all are on quest for finding the supreme power that controls our lives, but with the help of Kabbalah one can get the answers to all the questions and get practical insights into dealing with perils of life.



The teachings and ancient wisdom of Kabbalah dates back to Babylon. Kabbalah lessons expand the knowledge of a student and help him or her to know the purpose of his or her existence in this world only. At Kabbalah Laam, a student can imbibe the ancient wisdom of Kabbalah, the broad concept of Kabbalah and its values by learning the unique method founded by Rav. Laitman. According to this method, a person can achieve his or her goals by cracking the code of Kabbalah wisdom. The scientific methods, clear and concise language as well as practical tools used during Kabbalah studies can help students to control their lives.A student gets diverse learning experience while studying the original writings of eminent kabbalists such as Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, Rabbi Yehuda Ashlag Rabbi Baruch Shalom Ashlag etc. The faculty comprises of Michael Laitman and his students.



About Michael Laitman

Rabbi Michael Laitman is a PhD in Philosophy and Kabbalah and he is a renowned Professor in Ontology and the Theory of Knowledge. RavLaitman is also an MSc in Medical Cybernetics. RavLaitman is the founder and President of Bnei Baruch Kabbalah Education and Research Institute. He has been the student and personal assistant of Kabbalist Rabbi Baruch Ashlag. Apart from teaching science, Laitman has published several books on science and Kabbalah. For more information on Kabbalah lessons on Kabbalah Laam, please visit the website today.



Contact Information

