A New Take on Grappling Tournaments - NACWA Submission Wrestling Tournament

Catch Wrestling is a classical hybrid grappling type of wrestling developed in 1870. It was later popularized by carnival wrestlers who refined new submission holds and hooks to be more effective against opponents. NACWA (North American Catch Wrestling Association) is an American association for catch wrestling that promotes and hosts 'Catch As Catch Can' submission wrestling tournaments. NACWA is a grassroots organization started by Daniel Kanagie. It was started as a mean to bring back real American submission wrestling.



NACWA is hosting their first Submission Wrestling tournament on August 31st 2013. The Liberty Bell Classic/ East Coast King of Catch Tournament will be held under traditional American Catch Wrestling rules of both submissions and pins. The six weight divisions of the tournament are:



- Super Light

- Light

- Middle

- Light Heavy

- Heavy

- Super Heavy



There will be an open division and women’s division as well. The women’s division will use Madison System and will have no weight divisions. Competitors will be matched closest to their weight.



The tournament will not hold any points as matches are based on win, loose, or draw format and no divisions by experience level to stop sandbagging. All kinds of submissions are allowed except groin attacks, fish hooking, spitting, biting, hair grabbing, intentional striking and kicking.



‘The Frank Gotch Memorial award’ will be given to the winner of Open Weight division along with the title ‘East Coast King of Catch’. All winners will gain an automatic invitation to compete in next year’s National tournament.



Early and Online registration is only $40 whereas door registration will cost $60. Registration covers both Weight Division and Absolute Division and will end at 12 midnight August 15th, 2013. The Liberty Bell Classic/ East Coast King of Catch Tournament will be held on 31st August 2013 inside Klein JCC, Philadelphia. Registration forms, rules and regulations can be found on NACWA’s website.



Name: Daniel Kanagie

Phone: 267-401-4050

Email: AmericanCombatives@yahoo.com

Website: NACWA.weebly.com