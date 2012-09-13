A New Way to Buy Tickets Online

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Ticketget.com, a new way to buy and sell tickets online.



If you have you ever tried to buy tickets to a sporting event or concert, you will know how hard it can be. Maybe you have left it too late and then had to pay over the odds or be disappointed?



Probably the most annoying scenario ticketget.com say their researchers found, was when sports or music fans bought tickets well in advance but were then been ill or unable to attend for some other reason.



Users stated this can be very disappointing and even prevent them buying advance tickets in the future, not only were they unable to attend the event, they were also out-of-pocket. Ticketget.com say they're hoping to address these issues, the site will bring to together ticket buyers and sellers, enabling buyers to get last-minute sports, theater, ballet and concert seats at a fair price. The site will also enable ticket sellers to sell unwanted tickets to events they can no longer attend.



The site is currently in beta mode and will be officially be launching very soon, it will aim to be the best place to buy and sell tickets online. To get access to this exciting new ticket marketplace in beta mode, announcements of the upcoming launch and your chance to win tickets, just visit http://tickget.com/ today.