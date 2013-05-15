A New Way to Write a Book and It Only Needs 40 Hours

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- There is a new way of writing a book and it is way faster than you doing it in manual. It is so fast that in only needs 40 hours to do it. This is best for those who are in need to do their books quickly due to deadlines that they need to keep and they want to have profits right away. Most writers would take their time in writing their books but some business minded writers would not and they would need to gain money quickly so they can pay their bills. This website will give you the method to quicken the process of writing a whole book.



What is this website about?



This website hosts a file that gives you the instructions on how to write a book in 40 hours without worry. The website gives you ways on how to do it without even sweating much. As soon as you get registered with your names and email addresses, you will then be sent to the next page where there will explanations on how the owner of the website gain the knowledge on the method and what you will learn through the file or document. As you scroll down the page, you will also see some memberships you can try out.



What is the document all about?



The document is all about how to write a book in 40 hours. The owner of the tutorial is Getrude Matshe and she will tell you the ways on how to follow the method that she is going to teach you in this document. It will be in steps so that it will be easier to follow through and to make it faster, she has listed all in the table of contents where you can just jump to a chapter if you just want to get there without going through the other steps. The first step here is to design you book cover first. The next part is to do the branding. It is some sort of putting a mark on your book so that it will be easier to find it in the bookshelves. There are many more steps that you must follow through but that might just spoil you on the content. We will just leave it at that then.



What features am I expecting in the website?



To enter first the website, you first have to enter your name and your email address. Just press the button so that you will now go through the main page. If you did not, then you will be stopped because you have not yet registered yet. After that, you can now download to document that has the guide. If you want more guidance, one on one tutorial and more, you can register for a service fee and you can register for a different type of account. Getrude Matshe would even do Skype chats and video calls so that she can teach you personally how to get it done for you.



Contact:

Getrude Matshe

GM publishing

(P O Box 22279, Khandallah, Wellington,

6035, New Zealand

+644-586 0447

getrudematshe@gmail.com

http://www.howtowriteabookin40hours.com/