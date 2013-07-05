A New Website Calling All Artists

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Logo Contestr is an online logo creation contest site where anyone can advertise a logo creation contest. This process allows everyone to join the competition and show their unique talents and skills in designing a logo. For organizers or people who want a logo designed, they are given a chance to find the right artist they are searching for, and the right logo. They are given the opportunity to find and search for an artist they think fits their requirement from a pool. High quality logos can be purchased for just $49, a fraction of what a logo off-site may cost.



Webmasters or artists all around the world are brought and invited to this platform. The rate is cheaper but the quality is assured. There’s a variety of logos to choose from at affordable fees with more than 50 logo concepts available from the get-go.



The internet has provided each and every individual opportunities. Time and place doesn’t matter on the web. It works 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. With an internet connection, anyone can reach every part of the world. The main advantage here is anyone can post or join anytime, anywhere. Convenience is always an advantage with the internet.



This online logo contest connects every artist and company or individual around the globe. Competition is high with the number of participants; that is why the price is cheap. Professional and expert webmasters are brought together with a single platform which is Logo Contestr. Companies or individuals can choose the logo they like the most from a pool of artist designs.



To know more about Logo Contestr, just visit their website at http://www.logocontestr.com/.



