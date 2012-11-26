A New Website Has Launched That Takes Screenshots of Android Apps on the Nexus 10 Tablet

Biloxi, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- A new website has launched that takes screenshots of various Android apps as they appear on the Nexus 10 tablet with its 2560x1600 display. Lately, Android has been under fire due to a perceived absence of an “app ecosystem,” basically meaning a lack of apps that look appealing on a larger, tablet display. This new website will shed light on this matter.



The Nexus 10 is a hot device, and is the closest iPad competitor, which is supported by Google itself and manufactured by the largest manufacturer of Android devices, Samsung. It has sold out on various occasions across the world since its release on November 13th, 2012.



The Nexus 10 operates the latest Android 4.2 Jelly Bean operating system, and sports a high quality display. The Nexus 10, with just over 10 inches of screen size, currently incorporates the maximum resolution in the world of Android tablets. The 2560x1600 resolution equates to an impressive 300 pixel per inch display. It also has stereo speakers on the front of the device which face the user, a battery which guarantees long video playback, as well as 500 hours of standby time. Google confirmed that the 4.2 version of the Android operating system, codenamed “Jelly Bean,” features multiple account management, which allows personalized, isolated user profiles to be attached to the same gadget.



This website will help Nexus 10 owners, prospective buyers, and prospective app buyers who are interested in how certain Android apps translate to the 2560x1600 display of the Nexus 10 Android tablet. The website currently features screenshots of some well-known Android apps such as Spotify, Facebook, Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Dropbox and a whole lot more. The website is updated multiple times a day, showing the best and worst in tablet screen implementation.



For further information and visual representation of how the most popular Android apps translate to the 2560x1600 display of the Nexus 10 Android tablet, please feel free to visit their website listed above: http://nexus10apps.tumblr.com/