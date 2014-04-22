A New Website, Progresslightingfixtures.net, Devoted to Hampton Bay Ceiling Fan Manuals Is Launched by John Paul on 1st May 2014

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Progresslightingfixtures.net will provide free downloadable manuals for Hampton Bay products including ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Although there are only manuals for a range of ceiling fans at the moment this will be extended on the May 1st 2014 when the website comes under new management.



The manuals are in a PDF format and cover basic installation advice along with wiring and manufacturers specifications. Anyone can visit the site and interact with the support team using the comment facility. “This is important”, states John “as it will enable us to determine what Hampton Bay ceiling fan manuals we need to locate for our visitors. Often times visitors are looking for a specific manual that they have been unable to find on the internet so they come to us. Our team locates the guidebook then uploads it for them to view.”



The website gives the visitor opportunity to share the manual with friends and family using a simple social sharing button. This will help to get the word out to everyone not familiar with the website. About 100 hours of hard work has gone into the site so far and it looks like a lot more will be needed to keep up with the growing demand. The site looks to cater for the Hampton Bay lighting market as well as more lighting enthusiasts want up to date information about there home lighting and lamp fixtures.



John states “So many people are doing there own home improvements and renovations that it makes sense to provide them with readable guides and manuals. If they have any problems then consulting the manual will often times provide the needed solution. Most people don't like to pick up a phone and ring someone, they would prefer to have some readable manual in front of them. It also save the hassle of being put on hold if the person you are trying to ring is busy.”



For more information about the particular Hampton Bay Ceiling fan Guide please visit http://progresslightingfixtures.net



About Hampton Bay Lighting

Hampton Bay Lighting, (http://progresslightingfixtures.net), based in Southlake, Texas, is a leading provider of Hampton Bay products and manuals for the community. Our online services focus on helping the consumer with their hampton bay products by offering advice and related manuals and guides.