A New Website That Rates and Reviews CrossFit Locations to Help People Vet and Compare Before Trying Them Out

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- CrossFit is a worldwide craze that has been specifically established for individuals who wish to gain muscle, shed body fat and build maximum strength in a short period of time. Although it began all across the US, it has now gained international popularity. CrossFit is a growing community of people who view fitness as a sport. Many new training methods have come as a result of the CrossFit community.



Boxnearme.com is a new website that offers ratings and reviews of CrossFit gyms all over the world. The reviews and ratings of the gym on boxnearme.com give people thorough insight about the locations and they can easily choose the one that suits them the most. The website enables people to find the Crossfit gym anywhere in the world, whether they are traveling, new to an area or simply looking for a new place to workout. Most of the users on boxnearme.com are transitioning from the traditional gym and looking for something more. The site offers CrossFit Affiliates visibility and a chance to present their business to those interested. The Box (gym) owners can fill out a business description on boxnearme.com and include an intro video, images of their gym and coaches, whether they're offering deals and even if kids are allowed. The main purpose of the site is to enable people to check out a CrossfFit Box and their coaches, community, reviews and website before trying them out.



Anyone who wishes to learn something about a CrossFit location is recommended to visit boxnearme.com since it lays out all the important details about each location.



For more information, please visit http://www.boxnearme.com



Media Contact:

BNM Team

help@boxnearme.com

San Francisco CA

http://www.boxnearme.com