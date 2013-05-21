A New Working from Home Opportunity and a Chance to Work with Mat and Cheri

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The best working from home opportunity in 2013 according to Mat and Cheri Yazzie, also known as the “bearded marketer and his better half” is Empower Network. They are now offering 23 new serious entrepeneurs the opportunity to work with them and make money online.



Mat and his wife Cheri have announced earlier that they are offering 23 new people the chance to work with them at empower network in 2013.



When asked why Mat has such a high opinion of this internet company, Mat simply said, “There has never been an easier legitimate way to get started in making money online and work for yourself. People can regain their power and say goodbye to making sure TPS reports have cover sheets for bosses across the world.”



Empower Network is one of the highest paying and celebrated affiilate programs on the internet. The Empower Network pays 100 percent commissions on multiple best selling information and training products.



Instead of trying to create products that pay 100, 500, 1000 and 3000 dollars at at time, by simply signing up with empower network anyone can start earning these big commissions.



Many top producing network marketers and internet marketers are taking notice of how many success stories are coming out of Empower Network in such a short amount of time.



Here are just 2 of the many life changing success stories:



Justin Verrengia is one of the success stories. He struggled for years to make money in network marketing. He never made over $5000 per month but since joining empower network has made over $400,000 thus far.



Another success story is of Laura Parrish, who had never done network marketing, internet marketing, or direct sales prior to joining empower network. She followed the 8 Core Principles taught to her in this working from home opportunity and recently made over $33,000 in one month.



The timing for Mat Gunnufson and Cheri Yazzie’s announcement couldn’t be more perfect. Considering the rising gas prices and the continued outsourcing of jobs overseas, this working from home opportunity is coming at the perfect time.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Empower Network and getting access to a free network marketing training video is welcome to visit Mat and Cheri’s website at anytime; there, they can enter in their email address to get instant access to find out more about this working from home opportunity.



About Mat Gunnufson and Cheri Yazzie

Mat Gunnufson and Cheri Yazzie are full time online marketing entrepeneurs and believe in helping others while having fun. They have over 20 years of combined internet marketing experience. They are co-founders of Team Abundance and are now accepting 23 new serious entrepeneurs who wish to learn how to make money online.



Team Abundance

Email: Empoweryaz2@aweber.com

www.prosperwithmc.com