A New Yet Different Fiverr Clone oGigz.com

Pymble, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- oGigz.com, an idea conceived by Matthew Rankin, is a unique website offering good deals to buyers and sellers alike. The website serves as a platform where sellers provide all kinds of services to interested buyers; and buyers get a good deal and value for their money after free registration. Professional and freelance sellers have a shot at doing good business provided it’s legal. This online market place is quite identical to the popular Fiverr.com yet there are significant differences in charges. Unlike run-of-the-mill Fiverr clones, oGigz.com charges only 15% of the profit for gigs priced between $10 and $200, and 20% for the $5 and $7.50 gigs.



“If you are good at something, you can make decent money out of it. And that’s what oGigz.com helps you achieve” says the owner. Registered sellers in oGigz can use the website to sell their services, for a price ranging from $5 to $200 per gig. Most importantly, the sellers can post their offers for free, and the number of posts a seller can make is absolutely limitless. However, they are required to deliver services of good value and quality to the customers on time.



The website follows a simple ranking system to reward the sellers who do praiseworthy work. Amass positive rankings for each work done, and the seller will be promoted to a higher rank. There are mainly 3 levels of ranks awarded to sellers. With each rank, the sellers earn more money for their gigs. Starting as a Level 1 seller, he is to complete 10 gigs on time and get a rating of at least 90%, to get promoted to Level 2. With a 95% rating and gigs completion number of 30 or more, the seller will be ranked Level 3, which is the highest.



Level 1 sellers can place gigs for $5, $7.50 or $10 only. Level 2 sellers can place gigs for the level 1 price range as well as for $15, $20, $30, $40 or $50. The Level 3 ranking allows sellers to sell the gigs for all prices in Levels 1 and 2, but also for $75, $100, $125, $150 or $200. The owner also guarantees that each post made in the site will be automatically posted in the sites Twitter and Facebook pages. Visit their website http://www.ogigz.com to know more.



About oGigz

oGigz is a simple marketplace with simple regulations, where sellers and buyers can register for free and do good business, profitable for both parties. Sellers emphasize the fact that the site succeeds in rewarding talents and good services adequately. If that’s the case, then technically the buyers are satisfied as well.