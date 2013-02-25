A Newfound Means to Invest in the Online Revolution

Tortola, British Virgin Islands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Ranktrader innovates a stock market for websites. From now on, there's a new method to commit in a cyber business without the need to own or engage on your own website. By inspiring from the familiar theme of a conventional stock market, Ranktrader has produced a brand new marketplace for the buy and dealing of digital shares, or vShares, of a website.



This newborn market operates similar to a traditional stock market, allowing investors to buy vShares in a website. The value of those vShares rise up and drop with the success of the website. This concept lets people to invest and earn revenue from the success of a website without having to possess or control their personal cyber property.



Nowadays we see a lot of online enterprisers taking advantage of the easiness of creating a web property and making income from adverts, internet marketing, ecommerce or even simply blogging. It's a rising trend and a newly arisen domain to make revenue. It appears easy on the surface to make profit online, but there are many behind the pictures work. Publishing, socializing, and optimizing for search engines each require time and effort. Every prospering web entrepreneur will state that it takes patience, endeavour and technical knowledge to build a prosperous online business. Not all have the power to commence a prosperous web business, but we are all aware that there are a lot of masses out there who are starting successful web businesses. We are in the midst of a web revolution and investors want to jump in.



The group at Ranktrader knows that there are numerous folks out there who would like to invest in this web revolution, but cannot get the support of an Angel investor. These investment chances shouldn't be limited just to the affluent ones and those who have acquaintances inside the industry. So they created a marketplace that permits everyone to register their web properties and deal virtual shares in their websites.



Ranktrader gets hold of conventional ideas from the stock market, making it a scheme that is simple for the investors to learn. Their marketplace allows an individual investor to invest in a web property the same way like they might invest in a business in a conventional stock market. They then get a chance to partake in the success of their favorite websites.



The Ranktrader marketplace is presently in beta examining stage and will before long be ready to the public. Even so, anyone interested can gain a head start on knowing of this novel investment opportunity by requesting for an invitation to join the Ranktrader beta. This exhilarating newlyfound idea will be costless to play with till the public inaugural and the starting of "real" listings.



