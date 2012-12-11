A Not So Simple Tale: New Fantasy Fiction Novel Proves Anything Is Possible in Chicago.

Lido Beach, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Set in the heights of The Windy City, “A Not So Simple Tale” enthralls anyone who relishes the unexpected twists of fantasy fiction, romance and an abundance of mystery. Written by New York-based Joan Lawrence Lucas, the new novel is already making waves of its own up and down the country.



Synopsis:



“A Not So Simple Tale” --- Chicago style corruption, politics and floors slippery with blood. It’s the story of Jimmy Barnes’, the good-looking boy next door---a ruthless genius with an insatiable sexual appetite. Several pages in the reader learns, Hollywood is hype, New York is talk and Chicago is vengeance!



There are consequences to every action except for the favored few---Welcome to Chicago!



As the author explains, great attention has been placed on making the book’s characters as life-like as possible.



“From Jimmy Barnes and his best friend Martin Miller, right through to the Greek-God-like character of Frank London, each of the characters has a rich and vivid presence,” says Lucas.



She continues, “These men have extraordinary taste in women and abundant sex is a natural part of their lives. None of them are who they seem. When evil raises his ugly head there is revenge and lots of it.”



While diving into the fast-paced lives of its characters, “A Not So Simple Tale” takes an abrupt change in direction when an eighteen year-old girl and her unborn daughter go missing. With the search for her well underway, she uses her prowess to keep one step ahead of those looking for her.



However, when it appears she may have succeeded, she makes a dramatic mistake.



“What seems to be a disaster turns into a small bit of happiness for one who has suffered so much,” Lucas adds.



With all of its surprises and mystery, fans of compelling literature will be eager to find out what happens next.



“A Not So Simple Tale,” published by Outskirts Press, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/QavGRU



About Joan Lawrence Lucas

The author has a B.S. degree from New York University and a Masters in Education from Columbia University.



She is a former photographer’s fashion model discovered by Huntington Hartford, when she was chosen as one of the ten most photogenic women in the country.



She was a Television actress on the CBS television talent squad. Appeared on most of their shows including Frank Sinatra and a regular on The Stork Club.



Married an Associate Producer at Young and Rubicon and became a stay at home Mom to raise three children.



Has traveled numerous times around the world and met interesting people from many countries.



She wrote this book because she enjoyed telling the story, and picked Chicago as it has a reputation for corruption.