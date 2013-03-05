A Noted Health Expert Releases Innovative E-Book on Heart Disease

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Graham Player (Ph.D. in Health Sciences), author of several scholarly articles and books on health, has just released his newest work “27 Most Important Health Questions About Heart Disease: Not for Dummies Answers” which will be offered as an e-Book on Kindle. The book is on the Amazon Best Seller List.



“This is an important e-book,” Player said, Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Together, heart disease and stroke are among the most widespread and costly health problems facing the Nation today.”



“Most medical books are long and complicated, over loaded with medical jargon. I wanted to give readers the most important Q&A’s from my survey of over 1,000 questions in a 20 minute read with a related mhealth mobile app. To my knowledge, this is first medical book and mhealth tied together.” Player said.



Among the topics covered are:



- Heart Disease Signs and Symptoms



- Diagnosis and Testing for Heart Disease



- Heart Disease Causes and Risk Factors



- Heart Disease Prevention



- Heart Disease Treatment



Player’s books are reviewed by a medical advisory board.



“The information written in this book is comprehensive, significant, and consistent with general medical knowledge and practice. It is a comfortable read”….Dr. Jose Vergara M.D.



“I am pleased with the development of our FREE mHealth app which allow a user to get Quick Answers on Heart Disease on their smartphone. ” Player said.



About Graham Player ph.D.

Based in Hong Kong, Player has invested over 30 years in the study of traditional Chinese medicine. He practices this with Western medicine to develop a program for a more holistic and long-term health with a focus on nutrition.



Player intends to write several more books on a variety of health issues in the near future.



