A Noted Health Expert Releases Innovative E-Book on Yeast Infection

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Graham Player (Ph.D. in Health Sciences), author of several scholarly articles and books on health, has just released his newest work “27 Most Important Health Questions About Yeast Infection: Not for Dummies Answers” which will be offered as an e-Book on Kindle. The book is on the Amazon Best Seller List.



"This is an important book for women," Player said,” Most women suffer from Yeast Infection at some point in their lives. For women suffering from Yeast infection, finding fast answers is critical. The book is your quick learning guide: save days of research, get trusted and creditable information."



“Most medical books are long and complicated, over loaded with medical jargon. I wanted to give readers the most important Q&A’s from my survey of over 1,000 questions in a 20 minute read with along with a Yeast Infection mhealth mobile app. To my knowledge, this is first time a medical book and mhealth app have been tied together.” Player said.



Among the topics covered are:



- Understanding Yeast Infection

- Causes of Yeast Infection

- Symptoms and Diagnosis of Yeast Infection

- Prevention of Yeast Infection

- Treatment Options-Medication

- Treatment Options-Natural & Alternative

- Risks from Yeast Infection



Player’s books are reviewed by a medical advisory board.



“The information written in this book is comprehensive, significant, and consistent with general medical knowledge and practice. It is a comfortable read”….Dr. Jose Vergara M.D.



Based in Hong Kong, Player has invested over 30 years in the study of traditional Chinese medicine. He practices this with Western medicine to develop a program for a more holistic and long-term health with a focus on nutrition.



“I am pleased with the development of our FREE mHealth app which allows a user to get Quick Answers on Yeast Infection on their smartphone. ” Player said.



Player intends to write more books on a variety of health issues in the near future to create a broad footprint across many disease areas.



Contact Information:



Graham Player Ph.D.

graham@27mostimportanthealthquestions.org

http://www.27mostimportanthealthquestions.org/

Medical Publisher

New Victory House

Free Download: http://www.27mostimportanthealthquestions.org/mobileapps/