A Noted Health Expert Releases Innovative Magazine on Cancer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Graham Player (Ph.D. in Health Sciences), author of several scholarly articles and 10 books on health (27 Most Important Health Series) has published a weekly magazine on “Cancer-Advances, Knowledge, Integrative & Holistic Treatments”



“Scientists have learned that cancer is a complex disease, much more so than many may have believed. Typical research programs are carried out by individual or small groups, often with interest that include ego, fame, recognition and financial gain. This can result in highly competitive research with constraints on time, expected outcome and funding” said Player



“The massive amount of information on cancer research is difficult to track and interpret. There is really too much noise in the research. I search a huge volume of data and articles on cancer research and pull those which are the most interesting and significant for the reader to consider along with my opinion and commentary.” Player said.



Among the recent topics:



- Researchers competing against Cancer instead of each other

- Consequences of Unavailability of Various Cancer Drugs

- Modified Immune T Cells Can Destroy Cancer

- Protein Food in Fish Stops Spread of Cancer

- 7 Steps to Reduce Your Cancer Risk by Half

- Women Treated with Radiation for Breast Cancer Risk Developing Heart Problems



Based in Hong Kong, Player has invested over 30 years in the study of traditional Chinese medicine and holistic medicine. He practices this to develop programs for a more holistic and long-term health with a focus on nutrition.



“ I am pleased with the development of this magazine approach which blends fresh news, insights and advances on cancer combed with integrative and holistic treatments” Player said



Player intends to incorporate future magazine content covering the following topics:



- Heart Disease

- Gout

- Prostate Health

- Detox

- Cholesterol

- Alzheimer’s

- Yeast Infection

- Blood Pressure

- Fibroids



These magazines will form the core, along with curated health Videos and health trackers, for a new mobile app for hospitals in Asia. “This mobile hospital app recognizes that patient engagement is going to be a cornerstone of health care in the future” said Player.



