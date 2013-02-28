A Noted Health Expert Releases Powerful mHealth App for Detox

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Graham Player (Ph.D. in Health Sciences), author of many scholarly articles and books on health, has just released his newest work “27 Most Important Health Questions About Detox: Not for Dummies Answers which is offered in e-Book on Amazon Kindle and in mobile app on Google Play Store. Player is a 30-year medical researcher, nutrition specialist and health consultant. He began clinical practice in 1979 and has continued to specialize in Chinese medicine in Hong Kong and Australia.



“This is an important mhealth app,” Player said, We abuse our bodies in the normal course of life. We subject it to unhealthy junk food and drinks that put stress on the internal organs. Also, sedentary lifestyle coupled with lack of exercise and a hard daily life create physical problems. It is vital that we provide our body respite which is where the importance of detox lies. Finding fast answers on how to detox is critical.” The app is a quick learning guide: save days of research, get trusted and creditable information.”



Among the topics covered in the mHealth app is 27 Most Important Health Questions on Detox, researched from 1,000 questions. Player’s books are reviewed by a medical advisory board.“Quite impressed. It’s authoritative without being preachy, comprehensive but easy to read” … Dr. Angel Gomez M.D.



There are 20,000 health apps on the web. Among these many apps, Player’s apps offer a unique combination of video and Fast News Updates on Detox for Smartphones.“I am pleased with the development of our FREE mHealth app which is among the top apps for Detox with great reviews in the Google Play store. This is part of our evolving strategy of patient information and will form part of our upcoming mobile app for hospitals. “Player said.



Contact Information

Graham Player Ph.D.

graham@27mostimportanthealthquestions.org

http://www.27mostimportanthealthquestions.org/

Medical Publisher

New Victory House

Hong Kong

Free Download: http://www.27mostimportanthealthquestions.org/mobileapps/