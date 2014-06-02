A Number of Benefits Hunted for Every Hunting Activity: Why Promoting Hunting Is Unquestionable

Madison, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Emily Dickenson once quoted that a wounded deer leaps the highest. But putting all arrows to deer hunting career, what makes it leap so high?



Among mankind, the hunting instinct is one of the most basic instincts. After all, being a hunter is being an ultimate predator. They first vigilantly take a look at prey animals, then afford a wider field of view and finally shoot it down. After hunting, the huntsman would feel unexplainable satisfaction from their outdoor pursuits. Fortunately, no one is ever forced to properly articulate and explain the benefits of deer hunting.. the benefits which cannot be disputed.



First, hunting stimulates the economy. Hunters and fishermen spend around 122 billion dollars every year in their outdoor pursuits, according to the previous study by the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. This survey provides tangible proof that hunters spend and pay their fair share for wildlife management. Hunter dollars do not only benefit the hunting industry but also give badly-needed revenue throughout many rural areas of the US.



Research of 2006 by Southwick Associates provided an insight about the 1.6 billion dollars contributed by the resident and non-resident hunters, age 16 and older. In connection with, Mississippi hunters for instance add in many ways beyond simple economics. Throughout the state, hunting clubs and organizations are often involved in community fund-raising events.



Second, it has benefits in health and fitness. Needless to mention, deer hunting gives shapes and maintains a sound mind and body. Hunting, besides the physical benefits of walking the woods, provides social-emotional health advantage. They tend to feel hunting as therapeutic. It oftentimes encourages others to do the same thing, which is much more satisfying seeing others becoming healthier.



John J. Daigle and Daniel Hrubes Icekajzen mentioned on a peer-reviewed article in Humans Dimensions of Wildlife, Spring 2002 that being solicitude, time to think, relaxing and relieving stress and getting exercise and staying in shape were the significant outcomes, among other factors associated with hunting.



Most importantly, the job hunting gives satisfaction of sharing. Good news is almost all states have programs that help hunters share their bounty with others. These are a call for those who either want or need low-fat or high-protein game meat. Venison (meat from deer) and elk meat are low in fat and they are very healthy food.



Promoting hunting job is unquestionable, the very reason why it leaps so high. Given its benefits, indeed, hunting is an economically, healthy and satisfyingly outdoor pursuit.



About Sartain’s Heritage Properties, LLC.

Sartain’s Heritage Properties, LLC. is the business of land in Mississippi. Their goal is to show the benefits of land ownership and how to maximize land investment. They take the time with each client to explore all of the opportunities each property offers. Whether it is strictly for investment purposes, or to find the perfect hunting retreat, in each situation, they work diligently to maximize the return on investment one is making.



They are not just land brokers. They are hunters, conservationist, farmers, investors, consultants. They truly understand land from every aspect.