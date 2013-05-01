A One Stop Solution to All Loan Problems with OneLoanSource.com

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- OneLoanSource.com is a right solution to loan problems. OneLoanSource.com now assists people in getting unsecured personal loans. Unsecured Personal Loans are those which are not supported by a guarantee. Here the borrower assures to pay back the loan without submitting any asset to function as collateral in the occasion of nonpayment of loan. Security is a major aspect when submitting for unsecured personal loans via website. One may be concerned about the security when giving personal information through website. OneLoanSource.com makes sure that all the information pertaining to a customer is protected.



OneLoanSource.com ensures protection of data with the best security practices. The website displays a detailed report on the privacy policy followed by it. The different types of lenders who are in partnership with OneLoanSource.com are short term lenders, traditional lenders, payday lenders and peer to peer lenders. The website also gives vital information about the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) offered by these lenders. All the financial consequences that one will face if they do not make payments on time are very clearly mentioned in the website. Nonpayment will lead to various additional charges legal fees, court costs, administrative fees, non-payment fees, late fees, insufficient fund fees etc.



The website also gives essential information on various methods of collection followed by lenders in the event of nonpayment of loan. This can be through telephone calls, messages, notices by mail, voice mail etc. Not paying the loan on time will also lead to the lender informing a credit rating agency about the borrower’s negligence to repay the loan. This will in turn decrease the credit score.



The website also has plenty articles that gives information on how personal loans can help save money, how to improve credit scores. There are articles which describes the different types of loans and the lending process.



Personal Unsecured consumer loans have high interest rates when compared to secured loans but are less harmful to the customer’s budget and are a much cheaper debt than on credit card. Unsecured personal loans normally accumulate interest at a rate of 10%. Interest on Credit card could be 22% and sometimes much higher if a balance is carried over. Unsecured Personal loans are provided to people who are looking to borrow money without placing some valuable asset.



About OneLoanSource.com

OneLoanSource.com is a website that helps people find loans during demanding credit situations. It finds the perfect lender for person seeking loan of a specific type. It facilitates online application for loan and helps the customer decide as to where he/she should apply for a loan.



