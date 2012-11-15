A Parent's Guide Through a Child's Eyes

Temecula, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- At the young age of 11, Natalie Tinti managed to write a book. She did not just write any book- she wrote a parenting guide. This is certainly one of the most innovative children books and one can learn more about Natalie Tinti, her works and the parenting guide book at http://natalietinti.com.



Natalie Tinti is a 7th grader. She hails from Temecula, CA and now studies at the Orange County School or Arts. She has won a lot of awards for being an author as well as an illustrator. She is 13 years old now, but when she was 11, she wrote the parenting guide that is going to be launched next year. The launch date for the book has been fixed as Feb 2013. It is being launched by Tintinatie Publishing House.



The book that she has released is called “How to be a Happy Parent and Help your Child to Reach a Full Potential”. This is certainly one of a kind parenting guide, because this is a guide that has been written from the child’s point of view. Until and unless one reads Natalie’s book, they will certainly not find out what a child would think about the parenting fads and trends followed. All parenting guides are written by adults, but from the child’s point of view, parenting probably means something very different.



This is what Natalie’s book might bring to the public. It might tell them what their children think the might be doing wrong and what parents can do to build a stronger bond with their children.



The book releases in Feb 2013. It is being launched by Tintinatie Publishing House.



