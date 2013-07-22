A Peaceful Existence with Affordable and Long-Lasting Cattle Guards

Wichita Falls, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Cattle guards are structures that help in keeping livestock from crossing an area. Farmers find the use of cattle guards effective as they are saved from the trouble of opening and closing gates to allow vehicles to enter and exit. Steel is commonly used for constructing cattle guards. However, they are expensive and heavy to offload. They also corrode and get rusty fast.



Even the electric cattle guards are expensive to maintain. Although some may try scaring the animals by painting stripes on the ground this method will work for only a brief period. The normal concrete cattle guards are reinforced with steel bars to make the structure stronger. However the bars corrode after some time making the structures susceptible to cracks, breakages and rust.



Farmers can now effectively deal with their concerns by using the cattle guard forms. How do cattle guards work? These cattle guards are reinforced with GFRP or Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer material that is resistant to rust, water, salt, chemicals and any kind of environmental reactions. The GFRP material is extremely strong and enables the cattle guard to withstand the weight of heavy vehicles. They have been tested and qualified for reduced damages such as breaking, cracking and corrosion.



They are much lighter than steel and comparatively cheaper. To construct the cattle guard forms concrete is poured into the forms which is an extremely easy method. Foam blocks are used to seal the gaps. The conventional methods of constructing cattle guards takes a long time but here very less time is required to pour the concrete onto the forms.



About Cattle Guard Forms

Cattleguardforms.com has researched extensively and conducted experiments to find cost-effective, stronger, long lasting and non corrosive cattle guards. These cattle guards have been certified to support heavy vehicles and they can be easily fitted onto gates of varying sizes. The customers can view the videos for instructions on installations or they can even contact the manufacturers over the phone.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country Name: United State

Contact Name: David G. Machen



Contact Phone: 940-955-0951



Contact Email: DavidGMachen@armyspy.com

Complete address: 3646 Lunetta Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301



Website: http://www.cattleguardforms.com/