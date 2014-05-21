Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- A personal image consultant, Image Group International offers incomparable image transformation programs for men and women…… with a holistic approach. They completely understand how important it is for a person to enhance their personal image, as it tells the world about who they are, where they are going and what they stand for. Image Group International offers services even in the most challenging situations, whether it is a career issue, relationship challenge, and entrepreneurial business growth or related to one’s personal interests; they will be present in all the circumstances to provide first hand real-world support.



With an aim to enhance one’s personal image, Image Group International supports its clients with one-on-one coaching in addition to their interactive workshops and seminars. These seminars are entirely designed to increase awareness about the power of the team’s personal image and how it correlates with the corporate image in order to influence and impact crucial business, career and personal success. Their success can be credited to solid partnerships with their clients and a strong commitment to provide the most definitive personal image service for over the last 25 years.



Addressing the benefits of personal image, a spokesperson from Image Group International mentions, “We support and advise clients, whatever their size, activity or sphere of operation, to achieve their total communication objectives by designing, and delivering the right message to all stakeholders including their customers, employees, investors, media etc. in the most appropriate manner to achieve the desired results.”



Image Group International is recognized as Australasia's leading image consultants and is honoured to be the premier coaching provider for over 500 leading organisations around the globe (including Fortune 500 and BRW 1000).



About Image Group International

Image Group International offers adverse range of services to the corporate world through in-house workshops, public seminars and confidential, one-on-one coaching sessions. The company established in 1989 is an Australian based organization with representative offices in Southeast Asia, the UK and the USA. They advise individuals and organizations on The Seven Aspects of Authentic Image Management™ (AIM™) a systematic proprietary approach to coaching individuals and businesses in various social skills, including corporate communications, verbal and non-verbal communication skills, grooming principles, wardrobe strategies, media skills and new venture entrepreneurship - all with a holistic approach.



For more information, please visit- http://www.imagegroup.com.au



Contact Details-

Patricia Bosa

Director of Communications

South Yarra Corporate Centre

Suite 37, 209 Toorak Road

South Yarra, Victoria, 3141

Australia

Within Australia Phone: 1800 631 311

Outside Australia Phone: (+613) 9824 0420

Email: patricia.bosa@imagegroup.com.au