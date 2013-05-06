A Personal Marketing Consultant Without the Cost, Is This Possible?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Marketing consultants are renowned for having high fees, the type of fees that only the most successful Corporations can handle, right? Well with SBC Marketing that is no longer the case.



Have you dreamed of having a personal marketing consultant for your small business, but thought it would never happen, now SBC Marketing can offer you a personalised service without having to worry about the costs of overheads.



The thing that really sets SBC Marketing apart from other marketing companies is that we will use intelligence and expert knowledge to maximise what you can obtain with your budget. We will look at current marketing techniques and streamline them and advise you of completely new techniques that we will help you to implement. You will have a personal marketing consultant and a personal business advisor. We also offer a helpline for support for those times when you may have a small question that you would like a swift answer to.



SBC Marketing Also offers Marketing and Business clinics with you, so that you can gain one to one critique. We are based in South East London and established in 1999. We have worked with a huge variety of companies from small to medium size enterprises, volunteer organisations, charities and private clients.



SBC Marketing is headed by Kennedy Imuere who has specialised in the marketing consultancy industry for many years. The reason that our services have proved so successful and such an excellent aid to businesses of all types is our core 3c Model: Consult, Create and Communicate.



Not only do we offer packages to suit your needs as a business we also provide all potential clients with a completely free, no obligation Initial Marketing Review. The aim of the consultation is to get a feel for what your business offers and what we can do to help you grow.



Please checkout our new website for testimonies, articles and much more information on our services. You can find us at www.sbc-marketing.co.uk/. Or why not contact us directly and make the first positive step towards improving your business. Please call 0845 055 9125 or send a text to 07958 247 032 for a call back from one of our professional advisors. Or alternatively you can email us directly at hello@sbc-marketing.co.uk.



For more information, please contact

Kennedy Imuere

Phone 0845 055 9125

Text 0795 824 7032

Email hello@sbc-marketing.co.uk

Website http://www.sbc-marketing.co.uk



About Strictly Business Consulting Marketing Ltd

SBC Marketing is a long established company and a proud provider of practical marketing ideas for small to medium size companies.



The company, which is based in South East London, was established in 1999 and staff members have many years of experience in the marketing profession.



Over the years SBC Marketing have helped professional companies like yours to gain more from their budgets - through the intelligent use of unconventional strategies and ideas.



We use face-to-face, internet, email, telephone, skype and distance learning to help individuals and businesses to do what they do better. Previous clients include Solicitors, High Street Retailers, Cosmetic Companies and Internet Startups.