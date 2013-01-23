A Personal Prosperity Tool from Bello Jewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Rudraksha has distinguished powers as they were believed to provide solutions to number of human troubles. Now customers in Canada & USA can order these beads online at reputed online jewel store. To order natural 21 mukhi real certified rudraksha online, visit to www.bellojewelsonline.com.



The rudraksha bead is considered to be a holy bead and people are ready to spend thousands of dollars to own the desired mukhi. Many people strongly believe that rudraksha tree was born out of Lord Shiva’s tear drop. By wearing rudraksha beads, one can stay away from health problems; can attain prosperity and self empowerment. Apart from belief, rudraksha has significance in astrology. Eminent astrologers recommend rudraksha beads to individuals to overcome personal and professional challenges. Different types of rudraksha are available in the market and are recommended based on an individual’s astrology.



Significance of these rudraksha varies based on number of mukhis. As per experts, these beads are available from one faced mukhi to 108 mukhis. Among all, one to fourteen are most popular and highly in demand rudraksha beads. One faced mukhi is named as EK mukhi rudraksha. It is highly precious and very rare to find. Due to its precious availability, EK mukhi rudraksha is considered to be the costliest one. The EK mukhi rudraksha represents Lord Shiva and can cure the negative vibes that surround an individual.



Another important and rare bead in rudraksha mukhis is 21 mukhi. This bead represents Lord Kuber, the god or wealth. It was strongly believed that only lucky people acquire this bead and those who get the bead will get the blessings of Lord Kuber. Apart from that the inherited wealth; whatever one acquires will remain within the family. Therefore, the demand for 21 mukhi is enormous and it costs pretty high. Very few jewel stores maintain the stock of 21 mukhi.



Bello jewels are one of the reputed jewel stores in India known for quality rudraksha beads. They sell certified rudraksha at competitive price.



