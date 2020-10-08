A Pioneering New Approach to Pain- and Fear-Free Dentistry by Professor Dr. Luis Gavin

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Professor Dr. Luis Gavin – a leading international Specialist Dentist, Dental and Maxillofacial Surgeon – has developed a new concept for pain and stress-free dental treatments in Dubai. The concept offers a perfect solution for patients with chronic dental fear that causes them to postpone necessary treatment.



He offers a range of treatments – from the simple to the complex – all together in one single appointment in a high-tech hospital with a relaxed atmosphere.



At the leading Dubai hospital where Professor Dr. Gavin has his practice, treatments are performed under moderate sedation with the assistance of an experienced anesthetist. The hospital can facilitate the various sedation needs of individual patients and uses state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure no suffering in a regular dental chair over many appointments.



Treatments take place in a hospital operation room, which provides more comfort and safety for the patient and allows for long, complex dental treatments. This new concept means the patient only needs to go to the hospital one hour before treatment and stays just two hours after the procedure is done for immediate care, wound dressing, medication and pain relief.



In addition, a large team of hospital staff makes it possible to do different treatments such as extractions, dental implants, gum treatment, cavities, TMJ, jaw, crowns, all together in just two or three hours of treatment – in a pain free, safe, fast and effective way.



The team guarantees no face swelling after treatment, immediate recovery, and next day regular eating and activity – which astonishes the happy patients!



This revolutionary new approach by Professor Dr. Gavin tackles the frequent problems dental patients face such as fear, too many appointments, pain, inflammation etc. It also helps those with special medical conditions such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and those undergoing cancer treatment.



It is also ideal for the handicapped and children.



About Professor Dr. Luis Gavin

Professor Dr. Luis Gavin studied in Spain and Sweden (Goteborg University), is a medical doctor and dentist double qualified. He studied dental and maxillofacial surgery, which allows him to fully understand both dental and medical conditions.



