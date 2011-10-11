ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- PIP is a new function in the technology. It is usual in television and dvd player. But it has different functions when it is on a television and on a car dvd player. On the television, you could see the program on the main display screen, and another program for the another TV station in the PIP. On the car dvd player, the PIP function means you could run the gps navigation system and watch the dvd or a TV program through the TV tuner. With PIP function, the auto radio could offer you more entertainment, like many Citroen dvd players and many 2 din navigation units do.



According to Wiki, “Picture in Picture (PiP) is a feature of some television receivers and similar devices. One program (channel) is displayed on the full TV screen at the same time as one or more other programs are displayed in inset windows. Sound is usually from the main program only.”



As the car gps units develop fast at present, car dvd gps player there are many improvements in automobile aftermarket accessories market. Now some of the car dvd players can do things literally unheard of just a few years ago. They could operate the gps navigation system, play dvd or music and display the television picture simultaneously.



By splitting operating functions, the dvd could display all three at once. People who are thinking of adding a versatile and highly entertaining players to a car, may understand how a car dvd player could display all three functions as being similar to how a television makes use of PIP. As we know many televisions has the PIP function. The PIP function on a car dvd player is similar to this. the only difference is on the gps dvd player, you could only operate the gps navigation system and play a dvd with the PIP. But the television, auto navigation system you could watch a program in one station, and watch the program form the other station at the same time. Some of the car dvd player could watch the TV program through the standard analog TV tuner or digital TV tuner, by the PIP way.



The PIP could give the operator of the player a way to set up the gps navigation, to get it run, to select music on the CD or select a radio station you would like to listen, or select a TV program you would like to watch. This could come true own to the embedded software and tuners contained within the player’s memory and operating system, like windows CE. In generally, most of the 2 din dvd players have this function, as well as the specialized car dvd players, which is more professional and more advanced. And most of the dvd players could accommodate picture in picture as well as a number of other functions. And this does not exist in single din player.auto dvd player



If some people are more comfortable with operating a television set, the dvd player with PIP is quite handy. It could eliminate the button on the player, compared with a simple on-off and few other basic functions. The operating system and the software in the player is powerful to offer a good service to you.