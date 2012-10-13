A. Pizza Contracting Offering Free Estimates for a Limited Time

Clifton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2012 -- To celebrate both its upcoming anniversary in the contracting business and the increasing uptick in U.S. home sales, New Jersey-based contractor A. Pizza is announcing free estimates for a limited time.



Founded in 1968, A. Pizza offers home improvements for homes just sold, about to be sold, or still loved and lived in by their families. Our jobs range from home additions, bathroom and kitchen remodels, all the way up to custom built homes or any design solution our customers have in mind. We proudly serve the Northern Jersey area, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth and Passaic counties.



Fall is a great time for customers to get an estimate on that contracting job they want finished in time for the holidays or the new year, whether it’s carpentry work, new windows, electrical work, siding and roofing, custom railings, or even snow removal. We offer all of these and so much more!



Contact us now for your free estimate, whether it’s for that new countertop to prepare the holiday turkey, or that whole new home for next year’s festivities! Get your free estimate by going to http://apizza.wufoo.com/forms/for-quote/



About A. Pizza

A. Pizza contracting was founded by Angelo Pizza in 1968, upon his arrival from Italy, and is now a second-generation company serving Northern New Jersey. The company is currently a member of the Associated General Contractors of America, Better Business Bureau, National Association of Home Builders and other groups. They work with leading vendors including Andersen Windows, Cambridge Pavers, Lanni Appliances, and many more. To find out more visit http://http://www.apizzacontracting.com or phone (973) 767-2240